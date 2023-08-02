RAS AL KHAIMAH: The Weapons and Hazardous Substances Offices of the Supreme Council for National Security, in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, re-launched the initiative to register citizens' unlicenced weapons and firearms.

This came during a joint press conference held today at the Intercontinental Ras Al Khaimah Hotel, in the presence of Mohamed Suhail Al Neyadi, Director-General of the Weapons and Hazardous Substances Office, and Lieutenant Colonel Abdulrahman Ali Al Mansouri, Acting Director of the Weapons and Explosives Directorate at the Ministry of Interior.

The initiative, which was re-launched for a period of three months starting from today, aims to provide an opportunity for citizens who own unlicenced weapons to adjust the status of their unlicenced weapons and ammunition in accordance with the law, by exempting them from legal accountability in the event of registration within the specified deadline.

In a statement during the press conference, Al Neyadi highlighted the importance of registering unlicenced weapons in compliance with the law, especially as the initiative gives an opportunity to violators of the provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. (17) of 2019 Concerning Weapons, Ammunition, Explosives, Military Hardware and Hazardous Materials, to register unlicenced weapons and ammunition in their possession to avoid legal action, as the initiative supports the rights of citizens to acquire weapons and ammunition in accordance with the laws, regulations and decisions in force in the country.

“In the UAE, we enjoy great safety and security thanks to the wise leadership and its vision of looking forward to the future by enacting laws and legislation that preserve and protect the rights of all and these legislations are the basis for everyone's safety and security,” he stated.

Re-launching the initiative reaffirms the wise leadership's keenness to provide reassurance to citizens who own unlicenced weapons, by registering in the initiative and licencing their firearms in accordance with the laws and regulations, he said, praising the UAE-wide efforts to encourage citizens to register their weapons.

For his part, Al Mansouri emphasised the Ministry of Interior's keenness to assist citizens in licencing weapons and ammunition by providing integrated services that assist them to register their firearms, dispatch of unlicenced weapons if needed, or request their suspension, delivery or assignment through a free electronic service available on the Ministry's website or its smartphone app.

In this context, Al Neyadi announced the launch of the UAE Licenced Weapons Shooting Championship – organised by the Weapons and Hazardous Substances Offices – for adults and youth, set to begin on 1st October.

He explained that the tournament will be held in five clubs: Al Forsan International Sports Resort; Al Dhafra Shooting Club; Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club; Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club; and Ajman Police Shooting and Sports Club.

Al Neyadi said that the categories of weapons for adults that are allowed to participate in the tournament are the 9 mm pistol, the shotgun, the 223 rifle, the 308 rifle, and the Scotton rifle, provided that these weapons are licenced, and that the shooter, whether male or female, is a citizen of the country from the age of 21 years and over.

As for youth, Al Neyadi said that their competition will be in the Scotton rifle category for the age group from 12 to 15 years, and from 16 to 20 years, indicating that the details of the tournament will be announced at a later time.

In this context, the Weapons and Hazardous Substances Office called on citizens to follow the initiative's Instagram account “@Aldar_aman" and visit the website “www.aldaraman.ae” to obtain more information about the weapons registration initiative and the UAE Licenced Weapons Shooting Championship, in addition to learning the details of the laws in force in the UAE concerning weapons, ammunition, explosives, military hardware and hazardous materials.

The Ministry of the Interior, in coordination with the Weapons and Hazardous Substances Office, has allocated a contact number for the initiative to answer citizens' inquiries about the registration of weapons and ammunition and the procedures followed. Accordingly, citizens can call the toll-free number 8005000 to obtain answers to their inquiries.