Failed to renew your vehicle licence in the last four years? Be warned: Your licence could be deregistered.

Ras Al Khaimah's Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department announced on Wednesday that vehicles with licences that expired on or before January 1, 2019, are set for deregistration.

However, to prevent this, vehicle owners can avail of a one-month grace period to renew the licences before the process of complete deregistration commences.

RAK Police have a special radar system to detect vehicles with expired licence plates on the roads. Authorities have also issued reminders of the penalties for those who do not renew vehicle licence plates on time.

A vehicle's licence plate and insurance must be renewed 40 days before its expiration date. Failure to do so will result in a Dh500 fine and four black points. After the first fine is paid, if the registration still needs to be renewed within 14 days, another fine will be imposed.

If 90 days have passed and the vehicle's licence plate has not been renewed, it can be impounded for a total of seven days.

