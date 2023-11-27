The Emirates ID card is mandatory for all residents of the UAE: it proves their identity and residency details and is also required for all documentation in the country. Failure to renew or update the card within 30 days from the date of expiry can result in late fines of Dh20 per day, which can go up to a maximum of Dh1,000.

Good news, though: Emiratis and residents can request exemptions from penalties under certain circumstances. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security outlines specific eligibility criteria that individuals must meet to qualify for the fines to be waived.

