JEDDAH — The tourist visa does not allow holders to preform Hajj or to preform Umrah during the Hajj season, the Ministry of Tourism clarified as it announced amendments to the tourist visa regulations.



The newly amended tourist visa regime requires tourists to comply with the regulations and security instructions during their stay in the Kingdom, including carrying of identity documents at all times.



The ministry explained that holders of a GCC residency can enter the Kingdom on an e-tourist visa, provided that the residency must be valid for at least three months. This also applies to first-class visa holder's relatives arriving with him and domestic workers arriving with their sponsors.



On Thursday, Saudi Arabia announced new regulations that allow residents of the GCC countries to apply for evisa and residents of the UK, US and the EU to apply for visa on arrival.



Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb signed a ministerial order that will make Saudi Arabia more accessible as visa applications become quicker and easier.



Holders of a valid tourist or business visa from the UK, the US or one of the Schengen Agreement countries can continue to obtain visa on arrival, provided that the applicant has visited at least once the country that has granted the visa.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).