SINGAPORE: The chief of Singapore's central bank said the city-state is considering new measures that will make it more difficult for retail investors to trade cryptocurrencies at a time when they seem to be "irrationally oblivious" about the risks.

"Adding frictions on retail access to cryptocurrencies is an area we are contemplating," Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said at a seminar on Monday. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)



