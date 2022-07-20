SHARJAH - The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Council, at the Ruler’s Office on Tuesday, has issued a resolution to regulate social activities providers in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The meeting discussed a number of topics on its agenda related to developing government work and following up the progress of work in various development projects in all cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Resolution No. (23) of 2022 applies to establishments that conduct social activities in the Emirate and free zones, and stipulates that no establishment may conduct social activities in the emirate unless it is authorised by the Social Services Department in accordance with the provisions of the resolution. It is also prohibited for any establishment to open any branch in the emirate without obtaining a prior permit to do so.

As per the resolution, social activities are divided into the following categories: Day care, Consultations, Training and education, Accommodation, Rehabilitation, Home care, and Profiling and assessment.

The resolution also stipulated that the Social Services Department, in order to implement the provisions of this resolution, shall be in charge of proposing the creation of social activities that establishments are authorised to practice, in coordination with the licensing body, and submitting them to the Executive Council for approval; setting the conditions, controls, and procedures regulating the granting of permits for establishments to engage in social activities in the emirate; granting a permit to operate a facility to engage in social activities in the emirate after ensuring that it meets the conditions and controls approved by the Department in this regard, in coordination with the licensing authority; overseeing the social activities practiced by the establishments and monitor the extent of their compliance with the provisions of this resolution and the resolutions issued pursuant thereto; receiving complaints against establishments, investigate them, and take the necessary measures against those violating the provisions of this resolution and the decisions issued pursuant thereto; creating a database of social facilities in the emirate and the activities these facilities practice or provide; approving the content of audio, reading, visual or other advertising materials related to the social activities that the facility is authorised to practice, before granting advertisement permits from the licensing authority; and executing any other tasks assigned to it by the council.

The resolution also included various legal provisions to regulate the work of social activities providers.

The Council approved a proposal to establish a real estate company affiliated with the Department of Awqaf in the Emirate of Sharjah, to manage the real estate units and assets of the department. The proposal is the first of its kind at the level of government endowment institutions in the region and will contribute to the development of endowment work and improve the efficiency of its management.

The Council also reviewed the report of the work of the Cyber Security Team of the Government of Sharjah. The report included the team's work plans through setting general frameworks, forming committees, coordinating with all government agencies, assessing risks and developing solutions to various challenges related to cybersecurity.