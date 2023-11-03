RIYADH — The number of organ donors in Saudi Arabia in 2022 reached 1,698 with a vast majority of them being kidney donors, the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation (SCOT) has revealed to Okaz/Saudi Gazette.



SCOT stated that the kidney transplant operations were performed on needy patients with organs donated by 1,022 living donors and 138 brain-dead donors while liver transplants were performed at the behest of 374 living donors and 66 brain-dead donors.



The center stated that they received 41 brain-dead donors for heart transplantations and 38 brain-dead donors to save the lives of lung patients.



According to SCOT's records, pancreas transplants were performed through the donations of 41 brain-dead people, Five brain-dead people donated intestines.



According to the Human Organ Donation Law in Saudi Arabia, a it permissible for a person to donate, or recommend the donation of any of his organs, in accordance with the provisions of the law, and in a manner that does not conflict with the provisions of Islamic Sharia.



The donor must express his desire to donate his organs in a documented manner as specified in the regulations.

