KUWAIT CITY - Maryam Al-Anzi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Development and Activities, has emphasized on the importance of adhering to the health requirements list for school cafeterias.

The Ministry has also set specific selling prices for these items, which include juices, dairy products, biscuits, fresh fruits and vegetables, pies, sandwiches, and dried fruits.

She stressed that PAFN inspectors, as well as Technical Guidance for Activities, will conduct periodic visits to ensure compliance and that schools must cooperate with these inspections and ensure that all food sold meets the approved list and price regulations.

Additionally, schools are required to provide records of cafeteria operations and contracts with suppliers, particularly for pies and sandwiches.

Meanwhile, the ministry said for the 2024/2025 academic year, the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, has approved 25 companies to supply food products to school cafeterias. The schools should not contract with companies selling soft drinks and wafers.

All goods must be sold at prices not exceeding those set by the Ministry, except for full meal providers. In response to any violations, schools will be given time to correct issues before facing potential fines. For any complaints or violations, schools will receive notifications and, if necessary, written reports will be submitted to the Director of the Educational Activities Department.

Regarding school uniforms, educational sources confirmed there are no current plans to amend the school uniform policy, refuting rumors about adopting alternative attire such as the “dishdasha.”

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).