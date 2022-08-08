RIYADH — The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing (MOMRA) clarified that it has launched a service of qualifying the facilities for transporting household furniture and electrical devices.



The ministry said that this service will enable those wishing to benefit from it to obtain a qualification certificate immediately after their registration in the Baladi platform, after which they will be able to provide the service of transporting furniture in approved and reliable manner.



Transporting household furniture and e-devices' qualification certificates are offered without fees, and they involve neither fines nor penalties, the ministry confirmed.



The ministry revealed the steps to apply for a qualification certificate. At first, the one who wants to register must enter the system, and choose Baladi services, then choose the classification of city service providers, then choose to agree to the agreement to use the Baladi system for e-services, and then press on the “Start Service.”



After completing the steps, the system will display the facility details that contain the applicant’s data, such as his name and the mobile number through which all notifications will be received.



Then the applicant’s type, in addition to the commercial registration number, then choose the municipality, city, mobile number and e-mail, then press on the Submit.



The ministry indicated that the beneficiary must have an authorization to obtain the service such as the facility must be part of the retail activities of home furniture or furniture industry and related matters.



In addition, the facility must be related to transporting, installing and manufacturing furniture; directing cargo transport vehicles; loading and transporting the luggage of the Hajj pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors.



The certificate will also be available to the facilities related to the manufacture of furniture from leather and metal hardware that is specific to buildings, furniture and vehicles; or manufacturing stone products.

