RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has revealed whether the citizen’s foreign mother is allowed to benefit from the updated social security or not. It confirmed that the mother would benefit through its clarification.



MHRSD clarified that a citizen’s wife, divorcee, or widow can file an exception request by calling the Social Security call centers, or by going to their nearest office to file an exception request for registration in the updated social security system.



The ministry clarified earlier, after someone inquired about what would happen to the beneficiaries of the previous social system and the chances of their transfer to the upgraded security, and whether this would affect the disbursement of pension.



It confirmed that beneficiaries of the previous social security who are registered with the updated social security would be included in the eligibility cycle on the updated security after 9 months from the date of registration.



The ministry also indicated that it would not affect the payment of the pension according to the previous system.



It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development had activated earlier the updated social security system that ensures adequate support to the most needy and deserving Saudi individuals and families.



The updated system aims to achieve social security with taking all the necessary means and measures to provide appropriate support such families with meeting their basic needs.



The ministry called on those entitled to register in the updated system to submit applications during the period between May 23 and Nov. 30, 2022.



The updated system has been worked out in accordance with the legislation to achieve social protection goals, including cash support, rehabilitation and training services, in addition to empowerment and employment services.

