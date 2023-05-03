RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry has warned against the illegal use of petroleum products, and getting electricity in an illegal way.



The Ministry has also clarified the penalties that would be imposed over the violators if they violated the Kingdom’s Law of Trade in Petroleum Products.



The punishments include a financial penalty that reaches to up to two times of the petroleum material’s value at the international price.



This will be alongside canceling the permits, in addition to cutting the supply contracts to a period reaching to 3 years.



The Ministry has called on everyone to obtain the necessary legal permits to use the petroleum products and energy generation through them.

