Riyadh: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) seeks public consultation on draft amendment of the Comprehensive Motor Insurance Rules. In this context, SAMA invites stakeholders to provide suggestions and observations on the draft by visiting the Public Consultation Platform at the National Competitiveness Center.



The amended rules aim to expand the insurance coverage to include relatives, private drivers and sponsorees of the insured. The amendment limits the scope of the coverage to individual clients only, granting corporate clients greater flexibility to customize insurance coverages and benefits according to their specific needs.



Suggestions and observations on the draft amendment will be received within (15) days of this announcement for assessing their relevance in finalizing the rules. The draft is available on the Public Consultation Platform with the National Competitiveness Center.