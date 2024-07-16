Riyadh – Banque Saudi Fransi has awarded Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Company a contract for insurance services for one year.

Signed on 16 July 2024, the agreement’s value is more than 10% of the insurance revenues of Al Alamiya’s in 2023, which recorded SAR 513.62 million, according to a bourse filing.

The deal is expected to have a positive impact on Al Alamiya's financial results over 2024 and 2025.

During the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Al Alamiya turned to a net profit of SAR 4.64 million, compared to a net loss of SAR 867,000 in the same quarter a year earlier.

Banque Saudi Fransi posted a net profit of SAR 1.15 billion in Q1-24 from SAR 1.07 billion in Q1-23.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

