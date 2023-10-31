RIYADH — The Qiwa platform, under the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, has recently added a number of new features to the portal. These include addition of the ‘type of salary’ feature while signing the labor contract by the employer and employee on the platform.



Under this feature, the employer will be able to specify the basic salary, either a fixed minimum salary of no less than SR400 or a variable linked to a specific percentage. This percentage shall be explained in the calculation rule icon, in terms of giving the employee 20 percent of the sales, profits, or production made by the employee.



Article 2 of the Labor Law defined the basic wage as everything given to the worker in exchange for his work, whether through a written or unwritten employment contract, without regard to the type of wage or the method of its performance, in addition to periodic bonuses.



The addition of the new features comes after the platform implemented several modifications over the past period, most notably securing accounts by adding a column to verify the account through two steps. One of these modifications enables establishments to print a Wage Protection Certificate, as system officials on the Qiwa platform will be able to print the certificate through three steps. These steps involve logging into the establishment’s account, choosing it by going to the establishment’s information or choosing the service, and then going to the certificates, and choosing the Wages Protection System Certificate. It is also possible to print out the Nationalization Certificate using the same previous steps before choosing the certificate.



One of the new features is the availability of the salary identification column. This enables establishments to approve requests for salary certificates sent by employees, which contain basic information about salary and the duration of work. The portal also helps to know the Saudization account, whether immediate or cumulative, in an interval of every 26 weeks.



The Qiwa platform aims to provide all work system services digitally and safeguard the rights of contractual parties such as employers and employees while ensuring a stable and attractive working environment.

