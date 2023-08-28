RIYADH — The Public Prosecution and NEOM have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims to build a strategic partnership between the two sides.



The MoU was signed by the Attorney General and Chairman of the Public Prosecution Council Sheikh Saud Bin Abdullah Al-Muajab in his office in Riyadh, and NEOM's CEO Eng. Nadhmi Al-Nasr.



The MoU between the Public Prosecution and NEOM also aims to strengthen joint cooperation in line with the vision of both sides.



The signed Memorandum of Understanding included the start of preliminary work for the Public Prosecution to perform its judicial duties inside NEOM city, in a way that achieves public interest.



It also includes legal cooperation between the two sides, in accordance with legislative development in Saudi Arabia.



This is in addition to exchanging the experiences and human cadres in the common fields, as well as contributing in enhancing the economic development to achieve the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



The Public Prosecution and NEOM company are enhancing their partnerships with other sectors and entities in order to raise the efficiency of the joint cooperation in a way that achieves their strategic goals.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).