RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Justice (MoJ) announced that there were more than 77,000 electronic reconciliation sessions held via the Taradhi platform in October 2023.



MoJ stated that the number of beneficiaries from the Taradhi platform was more than 112,000 beneficiaries during the same month.



These numbers were achieved as results from the efforts of the ministry, which promoted the settlement of disputes through reconciliation without the need for a court.



It has stated that its Reconciliation Center provides reconciliation services via the Taradhi digital platform on the following link: taradhi.moj.gov.sa.



The platform aims to spread the culture of reconciliation in society, to become the preferred social and economic alternative for resolving disputes.



This is done on the platform through qualified mediators who specialize in various conflict paths, within institutional procedures and approved legislation.



It is noteworthy that the reconciliation documents issued by the platform are executive bonds that can be implemented through the enforcement judiciary in the event of a breach of the agreements recorded in the document.



The beneficiary's journey also witnessed an improvement with the launch of a number of features that contribute in facilitating fastening the reconciliation procedures, and reducing the burden and human effort.



The improvements also witnessed the addition of implementing electronic integration with internal entities, exchanging data between systems, and improving the infrastructure to ensure system stability.

