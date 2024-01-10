RIYADH — The weekly session of the Council of Ministers approved on Tuesday the new salary scale for diplomatic jobs. Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman chaired the Cabinet session in Riyadh on Tuesday.



The committee, which is tasked to decide on the executive regulations of the Civil Service Law, prepared the new regulation for diplomatic jobs. This regulation was formulated in partnership between the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to address the challenges facing members of the diplomatic corps. This is aimed at achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the state’s comprehensive care for its employees inside and outside Saudi Arabia.



The new regulation for diplomatic jobs and salary scales included a number of development aspects, including developing technical competencies, building career paths, setting fast paths for advancement based on performance and excellence, reviewing the level of salaries and financial benefits, preparing training paths that suit the requirements of work in the diplomatic corps, and building diplomatic competencies as well as attracting and retaining talent.



Through the development methods it contains, the regulation will contribute to empowering qualified citizens of the country in the diplomatic corps, and creating an attractive and stimulating work environment by approving many benefits and rewards, in line with current developments in the diplomatic corps jobs at the global level

