RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development completed the first phase of the "Professional Verification" service as part of the "Professional Certification" program. It covers 128 countries and cooperates with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through a unified electronic platform supervised by the ministry.



According to the ministry, the measure aligns with Cabinet Resolution No. 195. It aims to ensure that expatriate workers entering the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hold genuine academic qualifications and possess the necessary practical experience and skills required by the Saudi labor market.



The service focuses on high-skilled professions and verifies the compatibility of the academic qualification with the educational level and field according to approved standards such as the Unified Saudi Classification of Professions and the Unified Saudi Classification of Educational Levels and Specialties. This service is fully automated and follows simplified and fast procedures through a unified platform for professional verification.



The ministry elaborated that it is continuing to complete the stages of the implementation plan for "professional verification" and aims to cover 160 countries worldwide for all professions, including engineering and health, in coordination with the relevant government agencies. "Professional verification" directly contributes to ensuring that unqualified expatriate workers do not enter the labor market and raises the quality of qualifications and skills data for expatriate workers.



Through this service, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development seeks to regulate the labor market, raise the quality of jobs and services in the labor market, and enhance productivity.

