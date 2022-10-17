RIYADH — The Saudi Food and Drugs Authority (SFDA) issued requirements guideline to place the drugs name and information in the medicine package to be in Braille.



SFDA has issued the guideline on Saturday where the requirements of the outer package information printing and the inner leaflet of the human pharmaceuticals has to be in Braille, the tactile writing system that enables the blind to read.



The aim of the step taken by SFDA is to enable those who are blind or visually impaired to identify the name and the general information about the drug, as well as the correct ways to use it and its side effects.



SFDA pointed out that issuing the guidelines comes as part of its endeavor to develop mechanisms to meet the needs of all community members, in addition to contributing to raising the level of drug awareness for the blind and visually impaired.



It is worth mentioning that SFDA had previously published this regulation on the istitlaa platform of the National Competitiveness Center (NCC), as it aims in enabling individuals and the private sector to express their views on the project.

