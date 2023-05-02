RIYADH — The Public Prosecution has stated that the grace period set for citizens to obtain licenses for their illegal weapons and ammunition, without being held accountable, will end after 5 days.



Five days remain for the deadlines before it expires on May 6, corresponding to Shawwal 16, the Public Prosecution said.



It has clarified that those who seek to issue the license must first book an appointment through the Absher platform at the nearest weapons department or division in the regions and governorates.



Individuals are also required to bring with them all the conditions written in Absher regarding carrying or owning individual firearms, then bringing the weapons they wish to license without ammunition.



The Public Prosecution stipulated the need to bring a copy from the license appointment in Absher, including location of the weapons department in the region and the date of the appointment, in case they want to transfer the weapons and ammunition from the governorates and centers and rural areas for licensing.



It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Interior announced in May 2022 that it has extended the grace period for citizens to obtain licenses for unlicensed weapons and ammunition in their possession for one year, starting from Shawwal 17, 1443 AH.

