RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce has revealed several fraud and violations by stores in offering discounts.

This came after field tours on different facilities to check on the reliability of discount offers to ensure consumers rights.

In a video published through its official account on Twitter, the ministry revealed the most prominent violation related to discounts. A store announced discounts ranging from 25-40%, which does not match with the obtained permit that stipulated discounts of 10-50%.

Additionally, the ministry said that there are also stores who announce discounts without obtaining a permit allowing them to do so.

The tasks of the field teams affiliated to the ministry start from monitoring the commercial discounts requests as soon as merchants submit requests for permits via the ministry's website.

The discount permits is characterized by several things, such as clarifying the time and dates of the sales, as well as the permit number and the percentage of promotion.

As for any store that announces a discount without obtaining a permit, the ministry will summon its owner to complete the regulatory procedures because it is considered a commercial violation.

