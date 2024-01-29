RIYADH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) announced the launch of automated surveillance of traffic violations by trucks and buses, effective from April 21 in various regions across the Kingdom.

The trucks and buses that come under this include cargo transportation, truck rental, international transport buses, and bus rental. The new directive comes with the aim of enhancing traffic safety and raising the rate of compliance of trucks and buses with the regulations and technical requirements set by the authority.

This is in a way that contributes to raising the level of quality and efficiency of the services provided and ensuring their regularity, and reducing carbon emissions rates in order to achieve the objectives of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services and in a way that is reflected in the growth and sustainability of the public transportation and logistics sector in the Kingdom.

The TGA has specified that the violations that will be automatically monitored from April 21 includes operating a truck or bus without obtaining an operating card, operating a truck or bus with an expired card, as well as the end of the bus’s operational life.

The authority confirmed that the scheme of the automatic monitoring system for the violations of trucks and buses, which comes in cooperation with the advanced traffic safety project, is in line with the directive of the TGA in organizing and preparing transportation activities, and moving to the digital transformation project, one of the strategic goals of the authority.

Automated surveillance is one of the most important projects in the regulatory aspect, based on the latest technologies to develop the transportation system, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to improve the quality of life in all cities across the Kingdom.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).