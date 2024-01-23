GENEVA — Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) President Dr. Hala Al-Tuwaijri underlined the Kingdom’s determination to achieve the highest global standards in promoting and protecting human rights within the framework of its Vision 2030.



Al-Tuwaijri made the remarks during her address at the United Nations Human Rights Council's Universal Period Review (UPR) in Geneva.



“The Saudi government attaches great importance to the UPR mechanism and takes it seriously,” she said.



Al-Tuwaijri highlighted the Kingdom's commitment to submitting national reports and establishing effective mechanisms to monitor the implementation of recommendations. She also emphasized the Kingdom’s efforts to involve stakeholders and participate with high-level delegations representing relevant entities.



Saudi Arabia has also supported and implemented the majority of the recommendations presented during the previous three review cycles, she said while pointing out that the Kingdom has implemented 85 percent of a total of 450 recommendations.



Al-Tuwaijri noted that the Kingdom has achieved significant and qualitative reforms in various areas of human rights during the reporting period under the Saudi Vision 2030. “These reforms align with international standards on the right to development and are based on the principle that human beings should be the focus, subject, and beneficiaries of development,” she said.



The HRC chief stated that the reforms have extended across legislative, judicial, executive, and procedural levels, addressing all human rights and related issues. “This reflects the application of the principle that human rights are complementary and indivisible. Even amid challenging circumstances such as the coronavirus pandemic, the Kingdom has successfully implemented over 100 reforms in alignment with Vision 2030,” she said.



Al-Tuwaijri highlighted the establishment of an effective legal and institutional framework to promote and protect human rights. Additionally, efforts have been undertaken to enhance compliance with regional and international human rights standards, aligning with the Kingdom's commitments under human rights conventions.



Regarding women’s rights, Al-Tuwaijri emphasized the implementation of more than 50 reforms during the reporting period. Notably, she underscored efforts to combat violence against women and girls, including the amendment of the Law of Protection from Abuse on March 9, 2022.



To promote children's rights, the Kingdom launched Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s initiative to protect children in the cyber world in 2020, along with the National Family Strategy, she said. The strategy encompasses 39 initiatives aimed at promoting and protecting children’s rights.



Al-Tuwaijri stated that the Vision 2030 has contributed to enhancing the work environment in the Kingdom, making it attractive and competitive based on a human rights approach. Additionally, education in the Kingdom is compulsory for children aged six to 15. She highlighted the Human Capability Development Program, which aims to provide a comprehensive educational journey

