RIYADH — Minister of Commerce Majed Al-Qasabi announced on Tuesday that the Ministry of Commerce has prepared the first Draft Consumer Protection Law.

The law is derived from the best international practices, he said in a statement issued on the occasion of the World Consumers Rights Day, which falls on March 15.



Al-Qasabi said that the draft law includes the right to compensation, protection from fraud and unfair contracts, as well as alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.



The draft law will be presented in front of the people, seeking their opinions and observations over it within a month before finalizing the text, the minister said while noting that the people are partners in its success.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).