RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) stated that those wishing to travel to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States and Arab countries must check their passports validity before traveling.



Travelers must ensure that the remaining period in their passport is not less than 3 months while traveling to the GCC States and the Arab countries, the Jawazat said.



While it has emphasized that those wishing to travel to other countries, the validity period of their passports must not to be less than 6 months.



It is worth mentioning that the Saudi citizens and the citizens of other GCC States can now travel to and from Saudi Arabia by using the national identity card after the Jawazat lifted the suspension of its usage for traveling. They only had been allowed to use passports as a travel document.

