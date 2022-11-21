RIYADH — The General Directorate of Public Security, represented by the General Traffic Department, launched the driving authorization service for visitors to Saudi Arabia.



It is one of the electronic services provided through the Ministry of Interior’s Absher Business platform, which allows car rental companies to authorize visitors to the Kingdom to drive vehicles on the basis of the border number.



This is among the five services launched by the Public Security Director Lt. Gen. Muhammad Al-Bassami on Nov. 14 through the Absher platform. According to the service, visitors to Saudi Arabia are now allowed to drive a rented vehicle.



‏This service saves efforts and time for visitors without the need to visit the offices of the relevant sectors of the Ministry of Interior. It enables car rental companies to provide visitors with automated services. These include visitors and tourists coming to the Kingdom while attending the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.



‏The launch of this service comes as an extension of the ministry’s endeavors to enable digital transformation, provide electronic services and digital solutions to citizens, residents, and visitors, and process their requests easily in order to achieve the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030.

