Doha, Qatar: Qatar witnessed a rise in new vehicle registrations as the total number of new vehicles in the country stood at 7,835 in March 2024. The registration of new vehicles saw a surge of 10.5 percent and 8.4 percent on yearly and monthly basis, according to data released by the National Planning Council, yesterday.

The registration of private vehicles accounted for 77 percent of the total new private vehicles which stood at 6,039, registering a month-on-month rise of 9 percent and a year-on-year increase of 23.5 percent. On the other hand, the registration of private motorcycles totaled 225 in March 2024, while it stood at 142 in the previous month registering a rise of 58.5 percent on monthly basis and decline of 2.6 percent on month-on-month basis. Out of the total new vehicles, the private new motorcycles accounted for 3 percent as per the official data.

The rise in vehicle registrations is a sign that the country’s economy is recovering as more cars are being bought and sold. In the case of private transport vehicles the registration stood at 1240 in March this year which formed 16 percent of the total new vehicles in March 2024. The registration of trailers witnessed a rise of 27.6 percent on yearly basis and an increase of 8.8 percent on monthly basis. While the number of heavy equipment stood at 91 and other vehicles totaled 203 in March 2024.

The report further showed the data for the clearing of vehicles processes stood at 134,343 in March 2024, showing a monthly rise of 5 percent and a yearly decline of 3.4 percent respectively. The renewal of vehicles stood at 75,056 while the transfer of ownership accounted for 33,378 vehicles. While the new vehicles stood at 7,214; re-registration of vehicles totaled 123 showing a yearly rise of 7 percent.

The number of cancelled, export, modified, lost/damaged vehicles totaled 1,776, 2,687, 3,759, and 9,600 respectively in March of this year. The total number of traffic violations registered during March 2024 totaled 213,005, witnessing a monthly decline of 6.7 percent.

Out of the total traffic violations registered in March 2024, included speed limit violation (radar) which accounted for 78 percent, while stand and wait rules and obligations violations were 12 percent.

The speed limit violation (radar) of vehicles stood at 119,522 registering a decline of 8.3 percent on monthly basis and 8.6 on yearly basis. Whereas traffic signal violations in March 2024 reached 5,514 showing a decrease of 6.2 percent on month-on-month basis.

