Doha, Qatar: The Land Protection Department of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) recently recorded a violation of soil shovelling and transporting them illegally in the Nakhsh area in the south of the country.

The Wildlife Protection Department caught the violators, and referred them to the competent authorities to take legal measures, in accordance with the provisions of laws and legislation that protect the local environment, as well as those that prevent tampering with the land of state property.

The ministry called upon all citizens and residents working in this field not to bulldoze the soil and move them anywhere in the country, except after obtaining the approval of the competent authorities in the ministry, which identified specific places for this purpose, pointing out that soil dredging causes these areas to lose their foundations nature, and destroy it. The competent departments work throughout the day across the country to monitor any violations of the Qatari environment.

It stressed that in the event of recording any violation that causes harm to the Qatari environment and the diversity it contains, whether plant, animal, or soil, violators will be transferred to the responsible authorities, in accordance with Law No. (30) of 2002 on the protection of the Qatari environment, as well as in accordance with Law No. 10 of 1987 regarding state public property.

The ministry noted that protecting the local environment is the responsibility of everyone, whether citizens or residents as well as institutions and companies, in accordance with the laws and regulations set by the state to prevent any pollution or damage to the local environment.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

The Peninsula Newspaper