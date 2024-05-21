Doha: Qatar and El Salvador have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at cooperating, exchanging expertise, and implementing joint training programmes in the area of public prosecution.

The MoU was signed by Attorney-General H E Dr. Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi and Attorney-General of El Salvador, H E Rodolfo Delgado, who is visiting Doha.

Under the MoU, the two sides will plan, prepare and implement activities and training programmes that elevate the efficiency of their respective public prosecution members, and exchange expertise within their competencies, with both sides taking into account their national legislation and international obligations.

Earlier, H E Al Nuaimi met with his Salvadoran counterpart, to discuss bilateral legal and judicial cooperation and the exchange of experiences.

The Attorney-General of El Salvador, along with his accompanying delegation, was briefed on the Qatari Public Prosecution’s digital transformation process, especially with regard to the tech programmes and systems.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

