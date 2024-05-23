The rules stipulated “Return the vehicles that are outside the country before applying these rules and procedures, within 90 days from the date of this announcement, unless the owner obtains a permit from the licensing authority for the vehicle to remain abroad for a specified period or periods.”

They also stipulated “Return the vehicle permitted to leave the country before the permit expires, with the possibility to renew the permit for a further period or periods.”

In case of violating the aforementioned rules and procedures, legal actions will be taken, including the administrative impounding of the vehicle for up to 90 days, said Brigadier Muftah.

He noted that motor vehicles outside the country will not be allowed to renew their registration unless the vehicle undergoes a technical inspection inside the country, adding if the registration is not renewed within the legal period (30 days from the expiration date), the vehicle owner must return the licence plates to the General Directorate of Traffic.

He said that failure to return the plates will result in referring the violator to the Public Prosecution for its procedures, according to the Traffic Law, which stipulates imprisonment for not less than one week and not more than one year, and a fine of not less than (QR3,000) and not more than (QR10,000), or either of these penalties.

Brigadier Muftah said that effective from May 22, 2024, as per the provisions of the Traffic Law, buses with more than 25 passengers, taxis and limousines are prohibited from using the left lane on road networks with three or more lanes in each direction.

He stressed that delivery motorcycle riders must use the right lane on all roads, with lane changes allowed at least 300 metres before intersections.

In case of non-compliance with the above, legal action will be taken against the violator, who will be subject to referral to the Public Prosecution for its procedures according to Article 95 of the Traffic Law, he said.

