Muscat – H E Khalfan Said Mubarak al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, has issued Ministerial Decision No 204/2024 outlining regulations for real estate owners’ associations.

According to the decision, owners of real estate units are required to form owners’ associations and register these through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning’s electronic system.

The objective of forming these associations is to effectively manage and maintain joint property, specify rights and responsibilities of real estate unit owners, and safeguard their interests based on the law.

Additionally, these associations are tasked with developing comprehensive strategy for real estate management and ensuring their implementation.

The decision prohibits owners’ associations from engaging in activities not aligned with their intended purpose.

Additionally, the decision mandates these associations to maintain a register accessible to all property owners. This register must contain the names and data of real estate unit owners, including their contact details.

It is also required to include copies of title deeds and survey drawings of all residential units, plans of common parts of the property, construction completion certificate of the property, and building name certificate issued by the relevant municipality.

The decision stipulates the formation of a general assembly comprising all owners of individual real estate units in a property. The general assembly holds the responsibility of determining the overall policy of the joint property and making essential decisions to fulfil its objectives, including appointment and dismissal of members of a Board of Directors, as well as establishing the remuneration of board members.

The decision was issued on March 7 and will come into effect a day following its publication in the Official Gazette.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).