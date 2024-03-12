RIYADH — Munerah Al Rasheed has been elected to head the World Customs Organization's (WCO) Regional Intelligence Liaison Offices (RILO) for the next two years (2025-2026).



This historic achievement marks the first time an Arab woman has been appointed to lead the RILO network. The election took place during the 31st Global Meeting of RILO at the WCO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.



Al Rasheed's election reflects her distinguished track record and contributions to the customs field.



Previously serving as vice president and Director of the Regional Intelligence Liaison Office for the Middle East (RILO ME) at the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA), she has significantly advanced the organization's goals.



Her leadership has been instrumental in representing 11 local offices in the Middle East at various international forums, as well as overseeing and supervising their activities.



With nearly two decades of experience in diverse areas, Al Rasheed has demonstrated exceptional skills in driving and managing change, developing strategic partnerships, and overseeing organizational transformation, operational control, policy development, and human resource management.



Her pioneering role at the helm of the RILO network underscores her expertise and commitment to enhancing global customs operations.



