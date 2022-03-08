RIYADH — Those who buy waste from unlicensed agencies or destinations will be slapped with penalties that may reach up to imprisonment of two years or a fine of SR10 million, according to Dr. Abdullah Al-Sibai, CEO of the National Center for Waste Management (MWAN).



He said that the waste recycling sector in the Kingdom will be attractive for investments in future after the changes brought about into this sector.



Attending the program titled “In the Public” on the Saudi channel, Al-Sibai said that the factors that will be instrumental in protecting investment in this field include creating the right institutional framework and necessary legislation, as well as developing the necessary working plan, and creating partnerships with the concerned authorities with spelling out clear roles.



He noted that there is a plan to invest in the waste management sector so as to increase its contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) to about SR120 billion by the year 2035.



The center aims to regulate and supervise waste management activities, stimulate investment in it and improve its quality based on the principle of circular economy in waste management to achieve sustainable development goals.

