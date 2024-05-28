ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), hosted a panel discussion on the Federal Regulation for Energy Management in Industrial Facilities on the first day of the "Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) Forum".

The regulation, the first of its kind in the industrial sector, supports operational excellence in energy management to reduce consumption and accelerate decarbonisation among industrial companies.

The discussion addressed the impact of regulation on the industrial sector and the roadmap towards sustainable development. The session showcased incentives and enablers developed to enhance energy efficiency and drive positive change across the industrial sector.

Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for Electricity, Water and Future Energy Sector at MoEI, said that the workshop provides stakeholders with an opportunity to discuss the impact of the Federal Regulation for Energy Management in Industrial Facilities in supporting the objectives of the National Energy and Water Demand Side Management Programme.

He added that the regulation aims to reduce energy demand by 33%, improve air quality by 32% and contribute to the equivalent of a 63-million-ton reduction in carbon emissions by 2050 across the industrial sector.

He noted, "The regulation reflects the ministries' commitment to pioneering the shift towards the sustainable use of resources and promoting innovation in energy management. The national program seeks to create an integrated, sustainable industrial ecosystem that contributes to achieving the UAE's environmental and economic objectives."

Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary of the Industry Accelerators Sector at MoIAT, said that the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn, includes initiatives to boost investment attractiveness, growth, and competitiveness in the industrial sector.

He highlighted that improving energy efficiency is crucial for reducing emissions and enhancing sustainable practices in industrial facilities.

"We are collaborating with the MoEI, local governments, and the private sector to launch initiatives supporting industrial sustainability. This involves developing regulations and promoting technological transformation under the 'Make it in the Emirates' initiative, which will enhance investment attractiveness and competitiveness while reducing energy costs," he said.

The ministry prioritises regulating energy consumption in the high-usage industrial sector. The Federal Regulation on Energy Management in Industrial Facilities encourages companies to innovate and improve energy efficiency, creating more investment opportunities.