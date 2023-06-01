KUWAIT - The biometrics scanning in Kuwait will help set databank for all individuals living in the country aged 18 and above, said an Interior Ministry official on Wednesday.

A press statement by the ministry's Public Relations and Security Media Department indicated that Interior Ministry Undersecretary Lieut-General Anwar Al-Barjas after his tour of biometric centers that the ministry would do its best to facilitate the process of registering biometric data of citizens and residents alike.

There is no need to carry out the process prior to departure from Kuwait; however, biometric scanning is required upon arrival, he reiterated.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).