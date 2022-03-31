KUWAIT CITY - The Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) has issued administrative decision No. 156/2022 regarding the issuance of a list of rules and procedures for granting work permits, reports Al-Anba daily.

In the decision, the restriction related to issuing health insurance for expatriates aged 60 and above in the listed companies was abolished. Its issuance has become available to all companies approved and qualified by the Insurance Regulatory Unit in that regard.

The decision states that “The worker must have a comprehensive and irrevocable health insurance policy issued by one of the approved companies qualified to issue the insurance policy from the Insurance Regulatory Unit. The terms of decision No. 552/2018 and the attached regulations are repealed, as well as that of decision No. 27/2021 and the regulation attached to it. All decisions and circulars that violate the provisions of this regulation shall remain in force with the decisions and circulars that do not violate its provisions. The authority may issue decisions and circulars necessary for their implementation.”

