JEDDAH — The Committee for the Slums and Random Neighborhoods in Jeddah has called on all citizens to expedite the completion of compensation disbursement procedures, and to submit the necessary documents.



The committee confirmed that a large number of compensation orders are ready and will be delivered to citizens as soon as the required procedures are completed.



In the committee’s statement, it outlined the requirements that citizens must submit through the Jeddah Municipality’s digital portal (https://www.jeddah.gov.sa/index.php) to obtain compensation for slums in Jeddah, which are:



1 - The citizen must attach a copy of the home deed or document.



2 - A copy of the legal agency of the agent, as well as a copy of his national identity.



3 - A copy of the electricity and water bill of the house.



4 - The statements of each of the Saudi Electricity Company, the National Water Company, the Social Development Bank, the Agricultural Development Fund, the Real Estate Development Fund.



5 - An aerial photo of the home’s location (in the event that the citizen does not have an aerial photo, then he can attach other photos, if available)



6 - A photo of the building, if available



7 - It is a must to attach the house owner’s data, in addition to a copy of his national identity in Portable Document Format (PDF).



8 - IBAN bank account number on bank's publications in PDF format.



9 - The number of documenting the evacuation of the building.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).