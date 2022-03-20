ABU DHABI: Mohammed Hamad Al Badi, President of the Federal Supreme Court, has welcomed a delegation from the Supreme Court of India, headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana, accompanied by Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to UAE.

Al Badi and top judges and administrators at the court took the Indian justice delegation on a tour of the Federal Supreme Court's premises where they visited court rooms which are fitted with advanced systems and briefed them about the established legal and judicial procedures.

Al Badi said the visit came within the framework of UAE-India's strong friendship and cooperation relations. During a meeting with the visiting Indian delegation, Al Badi explained the Federal Supreme Court's transition towards smart litigation and automation to deliver best-in-class services to the clients.