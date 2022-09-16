DUBAI - Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, has appealed the ruling issued by the Dubai Court of Appeal refusing Denmark’s request to extradite Sanjay Shah, a British national wanted by Danish authorities for alleged tax fraud and money laundering.

Dubai Police had earlier arrested Sanjay Shah following Denmark’s extradition request. The Attorney General referred the extradition request to the Dubai Courts.

In accordance with the authority vested in him under the Law of International Judicial Cooperation, the Attorney General of Dubai has appealed the ruling of the Dubai Court of Appeal refusing the extradition request. The appeal will be heard in the Dubai Court of Cassation.