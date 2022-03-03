Shopping complexes, restaurants, cinemas and other public places will now operate with 100 per cent capacity in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and other major cities in Maharashtra from Friday. Swimming pools, religious places and entertainment parks will also be allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity.

Easing Covid-19 restrictions in 14 districts in the state, the government, however, asserted that unvaccinated persons will not be allowed to use public modes of transport.

The government also informed the Bombay high court that it will not withdraw the restrictions imposed on individuals on the basis of their vaccination status.

The relaxation relates to districts where the first vaccination dose is more than 90 per cent, the second one over 70 per cent, positivity rate of less than 10 per cent and bed occupancy of oxygen-supported or ICUs less than 40 per cent.

Districts that do not come under this category will operate at 50 per cent of the capacity, said the government.

The active Covid cases in Maharashtra are at 6,100. Mumbai recorded 77 new cases and Pune 128. However, no deaths were reported from both these cities, according to government figures on Wednesday.

