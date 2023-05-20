Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has been scaling up inspections on public transport, monitoring commuters' compliance with rules and regulations.

Recently, the authority carried out as many as 40,000 inspections in just six days and, during this period, it recorded 1,193 violations.

Several commuters were caught dodging bus fares, while some failed to show their nol cards. These are violations punishable by a fine of Dh200, according to RTA guidelines.

Failure to pay fares, however, is just one of 21 violations that can get RTA bus riders fined in Dubai. Sleeping at bus shelters, using an invalid card, and eating at prohibited places, for example, are offences, too.

Here's the full list of violations on public buses and the corresponding penalties:

Violation Fine Using public transport modes, facilities and services or entering / exiting fare zones without paying the due fare Dh200 Failure to present a nol Card upon request Dh200 Using a third party card Dh200 Using an expired card Dh200 Using an invalid card Dh500 Using a fake card Dh200 Selling Nol cards without prior permit from the RTA Dh500 Destroying, sabotaging or tampering with the systems, tools or seats of the public transport modes Dh200 Spitting, littering, doing any act that may contaminate public transport modes, facilities and services Dh100 Causing inconvenience to users of public transport modes, facilities and services in any way whatever Dh200 Smoking inside public transport modes, facilities and services Dh200 Taking hazardous materials inside public transport modes, facilities and services including weapons, sharp materials or inflammable. Dh200 Taking alcohol inside public transport modes, facilities and services Dh200 Selling goods and commodities inside public transport modes, facilities and services or promoting the same through any type of advertisement or propaganda Dh200 Opening public buses’ door or leaving it open during the movement between stations or during parking Dh100 Entering or sitting in places allocated for specific people inside the bus. (ex. female areas) Dh100 Carrying or using materials or equipment which may annoy other passengers or may endanger their safety. Dh100 Sleeping in passengers bus shelters or in undesignated places Dh300 Acting in a way that may cause public transport driver to lose attention or obstructing his vision while driving Dh200 Standing or sitting on part of public transport modes, facilities and services that is not allocated for passengers use Dh100 Eating and drinking in a prohibited places Dh100

