Qatar - The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has issued a statement stating that two instant noodles products with ethylene oxide are not imported to Qatar, stressing that all food items are strictly checked and quality monitored.

The two products in question - Ah Lai White Curry instant noodles, produced in Malaysia, and lndomie's Ayam Spesial (chicken special) instant noodles from Indonesia - have been withdrawn in some countries over the reported presence of ethylene oxide in them.

The MoPH statement on social media came Sunday after concerns were raised about the presence of non-permissible levels of ethylene oxide in these instant noodles.

Noting that the two products are not imported to Qatar, the ministry said similar items are subject to technical control procedures at the port of arrival. These products undergo virtual detection and laboratory analysis according to the level of risk specified in the electronic system (Wathiq).

The MoPH said that it has taken additional precautionary measures in this regard. These include issuing a circular to different outlets while obligating them to attach an analysis certificate proving that any shipment of instant noodles is free of ethylene oxide, regardless of the country of origin. These measures are valid until any further notice is issued by the ministry.

It should be noted that ethylene oxide is a gas used as an insecticide. It’s also used as an active ingredient in detergents. It’s not allowed to be used on surfaces that come into contact with food. International regulations specify the permissible percentages of it, as residues in food, similar to other types of pesticides and other pollutants.

