Doha: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has closed four shops in Al Khisa and Rawdat Al Hamama regions for contravening article No. 6 of the Law No. 8 of 2008, on consumer protection.

In a statement issued yesterday, MoCI reported that the violations included using and storing expired food products, highlighting that the closure duration ranged between 15 days and one month and entered into force on May 28 until June 26, 2024.

The move came as part of the intensive inspection campaigns conducted by the Ministry to monitor markets and commercial activities in Qatar with the aim of ensuring compliance with laws.

