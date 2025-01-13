Doha, Qatar: The National Food Security Strategy 2030 targets to make Qatar 55 percent self-sufficient in local vegetable production. The strategy also aims at increasing productivity of agricultural lands by 50 percent to enhance the production to the targeted level.

The local production of red meat and fish are also targeted to reach 30 percent and 80 percent respectively by 2030. The strategy also targets 100 percent self-sufficiency in dairy and fresh chicken production.

Qatar has made remarkable achievements in fresh food production over the last few years. There are over 950 agricultural productive farms operating across the country. Lands for farming organic products increased 100 percent last year.

Over 26 million kg local vegetables were marketed by Mahaseel Company for Marketing and Agricultural Services in 2024. The number of livestock including sheep, goats, camels and cows reached 1.4 million.

The Agricultural Affairs Department at the Ministry of Municipality provides adequate support to local farms to increase produce and improve quality.

Qatar pays great attention to developing the economic sectors in general and the agriculture in particular, as it is one of the important and vital sectors for ensuring food security.

The previous National Food Security Strategy 2018-2023 contributed significantly to developing the food security system in the country through implementing its basic pillars.

The most important of which is developing and increasing local production of agricultural food commodities in a sustainable manner, diversifying sources of foreign trade to avoid exposure to any potential risks that may arise in cases of crises and emergencies, and forming a strategic storage of food commodities in the country. Many programmes and projects were implemented to achieve food security in a way to provide food of high quality at reasonable prices with a suitable and adaptable system addressing climate change.

The great achievements that have been made over the past few years, including the significant growth in cultivated areas, quantity and production, in addition to the initiatives launched by the state to support all sectors of food security, including, but not limited to, the marketing programmes.

The National Food Security Strategy 2030 was launched by the Ministry of Municipality last month, as a roadmap for achieving sustainable food security and ensuring the continuity of food supplies amid global challenges.

The new strategy which includes 17 initiatives aims to achieve sustainable food security through guiding principles that include promoting healthy consumer habits, ensuring food safety and quality, sustainability and adaptation to climate change, and building effective partnerships.

The strategy is in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 to develop a sustainable food system capable of adapting to global changes, including climate change, geopolitical crises, and any disruptions to food supply chains.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

