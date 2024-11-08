Al Islami Foods, a leading UAE-based provider of halal poultry and meat products, has launched its extensive processed food range in Qatar that aims at meeting the needs of modern households and busy individuals, bringing a new level of convenience to halal cooking.

Known for its commitment to hand-slaughtered, never-stunned halal products, Al Islami aims to offer quality and convenience to Qatari consumers through a selection of items like burgers, nuggets, franks, kebabs, and mince.

The launch highlights Al Islami’s dedication to serving the evolving tastes and demands of the region’s consumers.

Sourced from farms that uphold rigorous halal standards, each product in the new line is designed to offer convenience without sacrificing quality or nutrition.

"At Al Islami Foods, we are committed to redefining convenience and the global halal food concept while maintaining the highest standards of halal integrity," said Zubair Ahmad, Marketing Director of Al Islami Foods.

"Our new processed food range in Qatar combines quality ingredients with a commitment to authenticity, delivering a delicious experience while respecting halal principles. For us, food is not just a meal — it’s a blessing."

With a five-decade legacy in the halal food industry, Al Islami Foods has gained international recognition, ranking among the top five halal brands within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in 2023 and receiving the iHalal Brand of the Year award in 2021.

The launch in Qatar represents a continued effort by Al Islami to expand its presence globally, ensuring that quality halal food is accessible to more consumers.

