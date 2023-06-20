Bahrain - The Shura Council held its weekly ordinary session at Tamim Bin Hamad Hall under the chairpersonship of HE the Speaker of the Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim.

The council discussed the report of Public Services and Utilities Committee on the request of general discussion submitted by a number of members of the council in a previous session pertaining to reorganisation and monitoring of recruitment offices for domestic workers.

Following the discussion of the report's findings by the members of the council and after exchanging viewpoints on regulations and procedures that should be reconsidered, the council decided to submit a proposal to the esteemed government regarding the aforementioned subject. The proposal included a number of suggestions and proposals to handle this file, including escape of servants, high costs, lack of training and qualification for domestic workers, and other matters.

Afterwards, the council decided to amend some provisions of Law No. 29 of 2006 on monitoring the buildings as received from the esteemed government after discussing report of Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee and items of the draft law by members of the council. The draft law mentioned above aims to preserve the image of Qatar to be positively reflected on social, environmental, and economic aspects, since the proposed amendments have authorised the concerned municipalities to take necessary measures to preserve the public landscape.

The council discussed the cabinet memorandum in which the response of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is attached concerning the question submitted by HE member of the council Hamad bin Abdullah al-Mulla about the ration card on which the council took the appropriate decision. On the other hand, the council approved to extend works of the Interim Committee to study the problem of "Increasing Divorce Rates in Society".

During the session, the Shura Council discussed a number of reports related to participations in regional and international parliamentary events, notably: the report of the participation of HE member of the council Issa bin Arar al-Rumaihi in 4th session of the Forum on Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law that was held via video conferencing in November 2022, under the theme of: "Strengthening democracies to build back better: challenges and opportunities", report of the participation of the council's delegation in the 17th session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean that was held in Rabat, Morocco, last March and report of the participation of HE member of the Shura Council Sheikha bint Yousef al-Jufairi in the annual meeting of the Coalition of Women Parliamentarians from Arab Countries to Combat Violence against Women that was held in Amman last March.

In addition, the council discussed the report of its participation in the fourth plenary session of the Arab Parliament within the third session of the 3rd legislative term that was held in Cairo last April, report of the participation of the council's delegation in the Standing Committee on Economic and Sustainable Development at the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) that was held in the Kingdom of Bahrain last May and report of the participation of the member of the council HE Dr Ahmed bin Hamad Almohanadi in the meeting of the Steering Bureau of the High-level Parliamentary Group on Science and Technology under the Arab Parliament that was held in Morocco last May.

