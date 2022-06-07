Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) has issued new off-plan sales register regulations to regulate off-plan sales of real estate development projects, along with its fees’ rules.

These new regulations aim to enhance the confidence of investors and ADGM customers in real estate development projects on Al Maryah Island by creating a register for reservation agreements between the master developer of Al Maryah Island with any sub-developers or purchasers.

This also applies to reservation agreements between by sub-developers with purchasers, said the statement from ADGM.

The ADGM has also amended the existing Real Property Regulations 2015 to enhance the obligation to register interests, such as leases, by clarifying the timeframe for registration and adding an obligation to register renewals, along with penalties for contraventions.

It is also important to note that the ADGM Board of Directors has amended the existing real property related fees by enacting the Real Property Regulations (Fees) Rules 2022.

On the new regulations, Dhaher bin Dhaher Al Mheiri, the CEO of the ADGM Registration Authority, said: "The new off-plan sales register constitutes the first step in regulating off-plan sales of real estate development projects on Al Maryah Island. Our community has placed their trust in us to provide a robust legal framework – and that is exactly what we are doing today and will continue to do moving forward."

"We look forward to implementing the full legislative framework which will provide the ADGM with greater oversight and control of many aspects of the real estate development process on the Island," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).