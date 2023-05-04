The Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi (DoE) has been mandated to regulate the trade of petroleum products in the emirate.

DoE will develop a comprehensive framework to regulate trade, covering five key areas, namely, law and regulation; collaboration with stakeholders; technical permitting; inspection and compliance; and enforcement, according to a statement from the Abu Dhabi Media Office on Thursday.

The department will also establish standards, codes, and technical and operational requirements, and communicate them to all relevant parties, and will collaborate with stakeholders to communicate and coordinate new regulation and control requirements.

DoE will act as the competent authority in line with Federal Law No. (14) of 2017 regarding the regulation of petroleum products trading, and as mandated through Law No. (5) of 2023 regarding the regulation of petroleum products trading in Abu Dhabi.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

