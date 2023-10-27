JEDDAH — The Joint Field Committee of Historic Jeddah, with the participation of 8 governmental agencies, carried out more than 10,640 monitoring tours over 2 years and 7 months, which resulted in the detection of more than 3,908 violations.



The field tours aim to reduce violations and confront negative phenomena in the historic area of Jeddah.



The monitoring tours included an evaluation of the Historic Jeddah Program for 327 buildings to ensure the safety of their structural and sanitary conditions.



The committee also conducted more than 145 visits to uninhabited buildings and properties whose owners are unknown. The inspectors placed stickers requesting the submission of ownership documents. In addition, they made a number of inspection tours of commercial stores.



The inspection tours resulted in detecting 2,897 violations of labor law, and seizing more than 317 carts and stalls belonging to street vendors. Over 222 violation tickets were issued to individuals who broke regulations related to commerce, safety, electricity, and water.



The joint committee confirmed that it took all legal measures against the violators, stressing the importance for establishments and individuals to abide by the regulations and requirements approved for various sectors.



It also confirmed that it would continue carrying out its field tours to apply the laws and detect the violations and reduce the negative phenomena in historic Jeddah, stressing that it would intensify the daily monitoring on all establishments.



The committee called on all establishments and institutions located within the historic Jeddah area to adhere to the laws and regulations and address violations, if any.



The committee is chaired by the Culture Ministry, represented by the Historic Jeddah Program, with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in addition to Jeddah police, the Civil Defense, the National Water Company, and the Saudi Electricity Company as members.

