The Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee of Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) held a meeting to discuss points to be raised on the policy of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), during the next session.

A number of key issues related to stimulating economic growth and enhancing tourism sectors in the Emirate were reviewed. Moreover, the committee addressed the outcomes of its recent visit to the SCTDA, wherein it was briefed about the authority’s efforts to stimulate tourism by conducting events throughout the year.

During the meeting, the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee discussed many crucial matters pertaining to SCTDA's role in augmenting its contribution to the local economy and fortifying tourism in Sharjah.

Important topics were also reviewed, including projects to establish hotels, stimulate investments, and enhance tourism infrastructure.

The meeting, which was held at SCC headquarters, was attended by a number of senior officials.